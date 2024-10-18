Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unauthorised visitors to a house in Kettering have been told to stay out of the property in London Road after a partial closure order was granted by magistrates.

Landlords North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) sought and were granted the order against 24-year-old Kiana Sills at Northampton Magistrates' Court on September 25.

The order means no one can enter the property for three months, except for the tenant, officers from the council, police, other emergency services or any other person authorised by the council.

Anyone else who enters or stays on the premises without reasonable excuse can be fined, imprisoned or both.

The house in London Road Kettering contains several flats. 21a is subject to a partial closure order granted by magistrates / National World

Cllr Mark Rowley (Cons, Ise) , NNC’s executive member for housing, said: “The council takes a robust approach to ensuring their properties are not associated with anti-social behaviour and will take any necessary action if anti-social behaviour arises."

Magistrates heard officers from the council's anti-social behaviour team received complaints regarding occupiers and visitors to the property causing a ‘nuisance’ to neighbouring residents.

Northants Police also received further reports of ‘disorderly, offensive, and criminal behaviour’ at the property and despite intervention from the council and the police, there continued to be disorder near to and within the property.

A spokesman for NNC said: “The council’s investigation showed the occupiers and visitors attending the property were the people to be responsible causing the antisocial behaviour issues, therefore the council applied for a partial closure order which was granted by the court and was served on the property on the same day.

“The magistrates' court was satisfied that making the order was necessary to prevent persons engaging in disorderly or offensive behaviour on the premises.”

Cllr Jason Smithers (Cons, Oundle), leader of NNC, said: "This partial closure order shows how seriously we take anti-social behaviour at properties in North Northamptonshire.

"This order is necessary not only to protect residents living nearby but to also enable their quality of life to return to a good standard.”