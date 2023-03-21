‘Part of our best friend has been taken away’ says family of Northampton woman paralysed in crash

Emotional victim impact statements written by the family of a “bubbly” 25-year-old woman left paralysed by a collision in Northampton have been released.

Kirri-Anne Hossain–Reed was crossing Towcester Road on an e-scooter on June 10, 2022 at around 4.30pm when she was hit by a dangerous driver who was on the wrong side of the road.

Kirri-Anne suffered a major head trauma and injuries paramedics described as “unsurvivable.” She was airlifted to the University Hospital in Coventry.

The scene of the collision in Towcester Road where Kirri-Anne was hit by a dangerous driver.

The 25-year-old is paralysed, she cannot communicate and she requires oral morphine for her pain every day.

On March 10 2023, the dangerous driver was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court. During the hearing, Kirri-Anne’s mum and sister read out emotional victim impact statements, which have not been shared - in part - via Northamptonshire Police.

‘She cannot do anything for herself’

Being unable to speak for herself, Kirri-Anne’s mother Debbie provided a victim personal statement.

Debbie said: “Kirri-Anne is currently receiving ongoing treatment at a specialist unit. She requires 24/7 assistance alongside her medical care. She is no longer able to walk and is bound to a wheelchair.

“She cannot currently move her legs and we’ve been told it’s doubtful she will ever walk again. The pain is so bad, she now has to take strong pain killers daily and due to frontal lobe damage, Kirri-Anne no longer produces tears when she cries.

“Prior to the collision, Kirri-Anne was a bright and bubbly young girl. Since the collision, she can no longer speak.

“Although Kirri-Anne has some awareness of what is happening around her, she has no memory of the collision. It’s not clear what her previous memories are as she can’t tell us. It’s absolutely devastating to see. Kirri-Anne was once a very independent young lady, she now cannot do anything for herself. Although I know my bright and bubbly girl is in there somewhere, it’s so hard to see what she has become.

“We are working with various medical professionals to help Kirri-Anne but I just wish I could make it all better for her.

“When I was told that Kirri-Anne had been involved in a road traffic collision and that she was injured, my whole world fell apart. Although an adult, and an independent one at that, Kirri-Anne has and always will be my baby, my special girl.

“We lived together, we shared everything, she is my best friend. When we were told to prepare for the worst, I can’t describe the pain I felt. I was living my worst nightmare. The doctors told us that we might have to turn off the life support and I just couldn’t even consider this option. I told them “no way”. I couldn’t lose my girl, this was unimaginable.

“All we could do was hope and pray that she would pull through. Despite the odds being against her, Kirri-Anne showed us how strong she really was and thankfully is improving daily however, it still pains me that she will never be back to her former self.

“Kirri-Anne had ambitions. She was doing a job she enjoyed. She got on well with her employer and they believed in her too.

“Kirri-Anne wanted to start her own business designing children’s clothes and they were going to help her start up. Sadly, this is now an unlikely achievement. I dream of a time before the collision, when life was normal.

“I know Kirri-Anne has a lengthy journey ahead of her and I don’t know to what level she will recover. I am obviously happy that she survived and she will always be my baby girl but a part of her has been taken away from me and I mourn that.

“Kirri-Anne is likely to need 24/7 care and I don’t know whether she will ever come home. She will unlikely be able to live her life as she previously did and will now have to rely on someone else to help her. That’s no life for a young girl.”

‘My sister is a completely different person’

Kirri-Anne’s sister Kiah also provided a victim personal statement.

In the statement, Kiah said: “When we got the dreaded phone call to say that Kirri had been in an accident, our lives changed forever. I was heavily pregnant at the time and Kirri was meant to be my birth partner. All my birthing plans had been made around Kirri being there to help and support me through it.

“In the blink of an eye, this was taken away from us. The stress and worry from finding out my baby sister might die, not having her by my side and all the travelling back and forth made me go into early labour with my daughter at 36 weeks. That in itself was a worry. The turmoil of not knowing whether Kirri would meet her niece was horrendous.

“My sister had dreams that have been taken away from her. I’m blessed I still have her in our lives but I’m also grieving for the sister I have lost.

“She was not only my sister but my best friend, someone who I would call when I needed to talk. I can’t do this now.

“My sister still remembers us all and for that I am so thankful. To see my sister how she is today - a completely different person, so reliant on others to help her, is not the life I imagined for her and it’s very hard to take that all in.

“All we can do as a family is just be there for her and support her every step of the way. This has broken our family in ways no one will ever know.”

What Northamptonshire Police said following the conclusion of the case

Lead Investigator – PC Jenny Ridgley, said: “This is an utterly devastating case and getting to know Kirri-Anne’s family has brought home what an amazing woman she is and what they have lost as a result of this incident.

“At the time her mum’s victim personal statement was written, Kirri-Anne had no memory or recognition of those around her but as time goes on, and with the sheer determination of her family, her memories are slowly returning and she now recognises her family and friends.

“Her progress is slow but with help and support of her family and in conjunction with her medical care, Kirri-Anne is making slow progress.

“Kirri-Anne’s family and friends have been a pillar of strength for her at such a horrendous time. They have fought for her and never given up on her and it’s been so lovely to see a family come together in a time of need.

“The reckless actions of Mr Unwin on that afternoon have changed the life of Kirri-Anne and her family forever and I hope he truly understands that.

“My thoughts remain with Kirri-Anne and her family and will continue to do so long into the future”, PC Ridgley added.