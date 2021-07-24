Parkrun returns to Wicksteed Park with hundreds of happy runners

Parkrun events in Corby, Kettering and Irchester have restarted with runners, joggers and walkers returning to the weekly free, timed 5km event.

The popular Parkruns had been on hold since the start of the pandemic but hundreds of enthusiastic parkrunners took part this morning.

Runs resumed at West Glebe Park in Corby, Irchester Country Park near Wellingborough and Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

Rob Parkes, event director for Kettering parkrun said: "We are delighted. It's good to be back.

"We have had people taking part during lockdown from home with around 60 people a week taking part in a #Notaparkrun organised by Andrea Crellin.

"It feels as if we are almost starting again. The social element is just as big a thing as the fitness and the more the merrier."

The parkrun offers a free, weekly, timed 5km walk/jog/run at 9am every Saturday that is open to all ages and abilities.

