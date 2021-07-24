Run Director Rob Parkes with the team of volunteers

Parkrun returns to Wicksteed Park with hundreds of happy runners

The runs had been put on hold during the pandemic

By Alison Bagley
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 5:16 pm
Updated Saturday, 24th July 2021, 5:18 pm

Parkrun events in Corby, Kettering and Irchester have restarted with runners, joggers and walkers returning to the weekly free, timed 5km event.

The popular Parkruns had been on hold since the start of the pandemic but hundreds of enthusiastic parkrunners took part this morning.

Runs resumed at West Glebe Park in Corby, Irchester Country Park near Wellingborough and Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

Rob Parkes, event director for Kettering parkrun said: "We are delighted. It's good to be back.

"We have had people taking part during lockdown from home with around 60 people a week taking part in a #Notaparkrun organised by Andrea Crellin.

"It feels as if we are almost starting again. The social element is just as big a thing as the fitness and the more the merrier."

The parkrun offers a free, weekly, timed 5km walk/jog/run at 9am every Saturday that is open to all ages and abilities.

1. Parkrun returns

Vegan Runners

Buy photo

2. Parkrun returns

Warming up before the run

Buy photo

3. Parkrun returns

Philip Hollbone MP for Kettering chats before the run

Buy photo

4. Parkrun returns

Birthday runner

Buy photo
ParkrunWicksteed ParkCorbyKettering
Next Page
Page 1 of 8