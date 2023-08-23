Plans submitted to convert Irthlingborough Working Men’s Club (WMC) into 13 private dwellings have been met with push back from residents citing parking as a major reason for their concerns.

The premises, that front both College Street and Scarborough Street, have been vacant since September 2022, and the proposals would see the building be put to use once again, albeit in a different way.

A viability report that accompanies the application notes the likelihood of it being a food and drink establishment in the future is ‘poor’.

Irthlingborough Working Mens Club has been vacant since September 2022

It said: "The locational and physical characteristics of the Working Men’s Club are such that it does not fit the usually required criteria to successfully target a mainly destination type of custom.

"The property is not on a main road and has no parking.

"We conclude that the prospects for a future operator of the Working Men’s Club successfully targeting a destination custom for food, are poor.”

It adds: “Corporate pub restaurants are commonly now targeted towards a car borne family type custom and a site is usually required to have a minimum car parking capacity of 100 cars.

Parking is limited in Scarborough Street

“Although in poor condition, the building is sound enough that the owner wants to reuse the existing building as a shell for residential conversion.”

In a transport, highways and parking statement document from Muddy Dog Architects, it is noted that ‘although it is proposed that residents are not car owners, it is conceivable that visitors and some residents may arrive by car.’

However, comments on the application have noted that the conversion to dwellings could have major ramifications on parking, as the new apartments will bring more people to the town.

One objection said: "I am a resident of Scarborough Street and the parking situation is bad enough as it is and extremely bad on school days.

"You have not considered the residents, the danger to school children or the danger of emergency vehicles not being able to access the street.

"Even the waste disposal trunk struggles occasionally to get up the street, and converting the WMC in to flats is going to make the parking situation so much worse.”

Another added that the lack of business to the club resulted in no issues with regards to parking, but the new apartments would bring with them ‘at least’ 13 extra cars needing to park.

Irthlingborough Town Council initially rejected the application in April on the grounds that parking provision would be restricted, its close proximity to the nursery, infant, and junior schools, and parking potentially impacting the movement of emergency vehicles from the nearby fire station.

When consulted, Northamptonshire Police and Fire and Rescue Services had ‘no comments to make in respect of this proposal.’

Subsequently, the town council withdrew its objection in June.

The closest available car parking facility in Irthlingborough is in Church Street, which is free of charge, but has a maximum stay of 24 hours.