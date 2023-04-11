News you can trust since 1897
Parishioners to walk from Desborough to Rothwell church on pilgrimage this weekend

They’ll be walking to the town’s little Lourdes grotto

By Sam Wildman
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST
Rothwell's little Lourdes grottoRothwell's little Lourdes grotto
Rothwell's little Lourdes grotto

Church parishioners will take part in a pilgrimage from Desborough to Rothwell this weekend.

Encouraged by the North Northants Pastoral Committee, worshippers have organised the walk to Rothwell’s little Lourdes grotto on Saturday (April 15).

The day starts at 10am with an Angelus at Desborough’s Holy Trinity Church, where the procession begins.

In a trip taking between 45 minutes and an hour, parishioners will then begin their pilgrimage to Roman Catholic church St Bernadette’s in Rothwell where the Lourdes grotto is. Parishioners hope to welcome pilgrims from throughout the north of the diocese including Corby, Oundle, Rushden and Wellingborough.

At 11.15am there will be a Rosary at the church before a midday mass at noon, followed by refreshments and picnic.

At 2.30pm there will then be a closing liturgy.

St Bernadette’s Church was earmarked for closure last year before stunned parishioners fought to keep it open.

They were later left delighted when it was given a year-long reprieve.

The church has remained open with regular masses on the first and third Sundays of the month at 12.15pm. On Christmas Day St Bernadette’s was the only church open in Rothwell for live worship.

Since the New Year they have also held a special Liturgy for children at every Mass, which has been welcomed by families.

Parishioners have also undertaken improvements to the grounds and driveway to the church. Through Rothwell Town Council they have been given a grant for emergency lighting work.

