Parents of Wellingborough teenager Ronalds invite people to drowning awareness event in his memory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The parents of a Wellingborough boy who died in the River Nene have invited people to a water safety campaign event to be held in his memory.

Ronalds Abele, 17, had been enjoying the sunny weather with a group of friends on May 10 when he died after getting into difficulty as he swam in a stretch near the Embankment.

His grieving parents – mum Laura Kirsteine and dad Thomas Okyere – vowed to campaign for improvements to water safety measures including equipment, education and signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 25, as part of the UN’s annual World Drowning Prevention Day, Laura and Thomas will host a free awareness and water education event in Ronalds’ memory.

Ronalds Abele, with parents Laura Kirsteine and Thomas Okyere/family photos

People have been invited to wear blue, the colour of the global awareness day.

Dad Thomas said: “We want people to come to the Embankment and wear a blue top in Ronalds’ memory. It’s all about raising awareness but we are not just doing this as a one-off, we want to get life-saving equipment installed along the river, for our council to come up with a solution.”

People will be able to have a go at using a throwline with a demonstration showing how the equipment can be used to pull someone safely from water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronalds Abele's mum Laura Kirsteine and dad Thomas Okyere next to the floral tributes to their son who died whilst swimming in the River Nene in Wellingborough/National World

Northants Fire and Rescue Service is due to attend and Doing it for Dylan campaign founder Beckie Ramsay, who also lost her teenage son to drowning, will support Thomas and Laura.

Dylan died of cold water shock after swimming in a lake. He was 13-years-old.

World Drowning Prevention Day seeks to highlight the ‘tragic and profound’ impact of drowning on families and communities and offer life-saving solutions to prevent it.