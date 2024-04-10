Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alfie Rose, an 11 year-old boy from Rushden, has selflessly donated 14in of his own hair to the Little Princess Trust and raised more than £1,000 to support the charity’s mission.

After growing his locks for two-and-a-half years, Alfie made the decision on March 31 to brave the chop in support of the charity that provides free real hair wigs to children and people up to 24 who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Louise Plum, Alfie’s mother, has expressed her pride at his good deed.

She said: “His hair is his safety blanket, he gets quite anxious so he likes to hide behind it, but he did it.

"I’m really, really, really proud. He did look a bit upset when he was having it cut, but he was like ‘it’s okay because I’m going to regrow it and I’ll cut it again’.

Louise also praised the ‘absolutely amazing’ staff at Beauty at the Collective including barber Lucy Platt, who was on hand to cut Alfie’s hair.

She said: “She was brilliant, she was absolutely amazing. She went through everything with him and was very supportive.”

Alfie's mum has praised the 'absolutely amazing staff at Beauty at the Collective in Rushden's High Street

The intention was to raise enough to make the wig which costs on average £700, covering the making, fitting and styling, according to the Little Princess Trust. Alfie and his mum set up a JustGiving page asking for donations to the charity, which has soared past its initial £500 goal, now sitting at £1,025.