Parents 'devastated' as Corby nursery gives pupils a month's closure notice

Parents of children attending a Corby nursery have been left devastated after being given a month’s notice and being told the school will close.

The director of the Rectory Nursery School in Corby Old Village sent the announcement ‘out of the blue’ in a message via an app to parents.

It is believed that 22 staff and more than 63 children will be impacted by the nursery shutting including breakfast, after-school and holiday clubs.

Katie Deegan and daughter Georgie, 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the message pinged into inboxes at 5.50pm, panicked parents contacted the nursery for clarification.

Katie Deegan, whose daughter Georgie, two, attended the nursery said: “She’s been there since she was 11-months-old. My eldest went there. We’ve been using them for seven years. She’s upset, we’re all upset. The staff were very upset. I found out about the closure from a pdf sent at 5.50pm. The nursery closes at 6pm. It said we are closing in four weeks’ time. They said it was due to economic pressures.”

An apologetic letter to parents and carers from director Permjit Garcha said: “After nine years of service to our wonderful Rectory Nursery community, it is with a heavy heart that we are having to inform you of the sad news that, due to the current economic climate, Rectory Nursery School will officially be closing on Thursday, September 22, 2022. This decision has not been taken lightly and we have spent the last few months exploring all available options to avoid this outcome without success.

“We are truly sorry for the inconvenience and disruption that this decision will cause. We hope that you find an alternative provision that your child will enjoy attending without delay. We would like to take this opportunity to personally thank you for the support you have provided to Rectory Nursery School.”

In happier times - children and staff at Corby's Rectory Nursery School,

Ms Deegan, 35, a chartered accountant, took the week off work so that she could find a new nursery place for daughter Georgie.

She said: “I would have paid extra to keep it open but she’s not going back. Sixty-three children without a nursery place - I’m not sure people have found spaces.

"I feel sad and frustrated. If I could understand the decision then it would be easier. It doesn’t make sense. You don’t expect to be put through this emotional turmoil.”

Founded in November 2013, Rectory Nursery School is housed in the former rectory next to St John the Baptist Church.

Permjit Garcha, joint Director of the nursery,

In 2020, founding manager Gina Garcha told this newspaper how the nursery was bouncing back after Covid lockdown regulations saying that the family-run business was like a ‘home from home’.

Rachael Clark hoped her baby son Renn would join his sister Theia, three, at the nursery, but will now have to find childcare for both.

She said: “Everyone is devastated. Before I had even seen the email I had parents in tears on the phone.

"If it’s to do with the cost of living, they could put the price up by a couple of pounds. We would have paid that. It’s so frustrating. I feel so sorry for the staff. People are so desperate one parent even offered to buy the business. I would like to start a petition.”

Gina Garcha - manager of the Rectory Nursery School, Corby

Mum-of-two Sonia Carvalho’s daughters both attend the school and is looking for spaces for Eliana, soon to be three, and Kyla, one.

She said: “Obviously we’re devastated. It’s an amazing nursery with brilliant conditions. It feels like a family and I trust them 100 per cent. It’s going to be hard to find anything similar.

"We would love it to stay open. All the staff are five star. I’m gutted for them and I feel for Gina and the staff. The message came out of the blue.”

Fellow parent Delia Ursei hopes that the decision might be reversed.