Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School went the extra mile over Christmas to raise funds for Kettering General Hospital’s Twinkling Stars Appeal.

At the end of the school’s Christmas concerts, parents and staff generously collected money for Northamptonshire Health Charity's Twinkling Stars Appeal, raising an amazing £500.

Instead of charging for tickets during Christmas performances, the school had collection buckets to raise money, opting then to give it to a good cause.

The Twinkling Stars Appeal was launched in November 2019, and hopes to enhance the facilities for bereaved parents at Kettering General Hospital.

At the time of its opening, the hospital’s lead bereavement midwife, Lisa Drummond, said: “Each year we care for up to 100 families who suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby.

“This can happen during pregnancy, around birth itself, or through compassionate induction - where a baby has so many genetic problems that they will not survive.

“While we work very closely and supportively with parents in this situation we know that our facilities really let us down and we want to change that.”

A spokesman for Higham Nursery and Infant School said: “The appeal is very close to the hearts of staff in the school and we are all very excited to have raised such a brilliant amount.”