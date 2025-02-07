Pandora returns to Corby as jewellery chain gets set to open a town centre store

Pandora is opening its doors in Willow Place, Corby. Image NW.

A big-name high street jewellery chain is moving back into Willow Place.

Pandora is reopening a store in Corby town centre at the end of this month.

The retailer previously had a franchised store in the centre but it shut after Pandora decided to change its franchise operation across the country.

Now the retailer, famous for its customisable jewellery, is opening its own shop in the former Body Shop unit.

It is currently being fitted out and jobs are being advertised on the company’s website.

It’s the fourth jewellery store in Corby – with independents Charlbeck and Grace & Co already operating, as well as chain store Warren James in Queen’s Square.

Town centre manger Dan Pickard said it’s a testament to the strength of Corby’s retail offering in the face of struggling high streets elsewhere.

He said: “We’re really excited to see it opening and it’s great to see Pandora back in Corby.

"We know they’ve chosen Corby because they’ve had previous success here.

Dan said that Corby is still holding its own in the retail market. He said that there are legal negotiations ongoing for a mobility outlet in the old Shoe Zone in Corporation Street, as well as discussions around an Italian deli, a butcher’s shop, and a Greek food retailer.

"The new B&M and the card shop are doing really well, and Corby’s footfall is still very strong,” he said.

“We don’t have a huge amount of units available, which is a good position to be in compared to some other high streets.”