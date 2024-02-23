Paedophile groomed young girl on Roblox before travelling to Finedon to rape her in woodland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to raping a girl of primary school age in Finedon.

Ryan Sutton, from Astwood Road, Worcester, appeared before a judge at Northampton Crown Court to admit a series of charges against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how Sutton had been in contact with her on Roblox and Snapchat for more than a month early last year before he travelled to Northamptonshire to rape her in a wooded area.

Northampton Crown Court.

He admitted one count of sexual grooming, a charge of meeting her for sexual activity following grooming, one count of sexual touching, another charge of assault by penetration and one of rape.

The court heard how Sutton had no previous convictions and had been diagnosed with ADHD.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report to assess Sutton for dangerousness. He was released on conditional bail with instructions not to enter the county and will appear at the same court next month for sentencing. He was warned that he will inevitably face a substantial jail term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register in the interim which will mean he has to regularly report to a Worcestershire police station.