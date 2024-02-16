Paedophile back behind bars yet again after repeatedly ignoring court orders

Christopher Graham, who has lived in both Corby and Kettering, has been jailed again. Image: Northamptonshire Police

A pervert who repeatedly breaks court orders has been sent back to jail after he was caught again.

Christopher Carl Graham, who now lives in Field Street, Kettering, but was previously a Corby resident, has again breached the Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) he was given to help protect members of the public.

Back in 2017 the 26-year-old was given a community order after he was convicted of sexual activity with a child over incidents involving two young teenage girls.

He was also made the subject of a a five-year SHPO and put on the register for sex offenders in a bid to keep tabs on his whereabouts and his use of devices and the internet.

But he constantly breached that order and so was brought back before the court in 2021, where he was given 15 months in prison.

He was back at Northampton Crown Court again on Monday (February 12) after admitting three more breaches of the SHPO. The court heard that in February last year he had moved house to Wellingborough without telling his offender manager.

Then between October 2022 and August 2023 he had failed to tell police that he intended to stay over at a house where children live.

And during the same dates he was in communication with the child without their parent being told of his previous offending, and without social services being informed.