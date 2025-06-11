Owner of Corby sports therapy and wellness clinic says it's 'one of the most rewarding things' she's ever done on first anniversary

A Corby businesswoman is celebrating the first anniversary of her sports therapy and wellness clinic.

Lauren Ainsworth launched L.A Sports Rehab in Oakley Vale a year ago.

And last week she celebrated her first year in business with a ‘great’ day of anniversary celebrations including special treatments and prizes for clients to win.

Lauren told the Northants Telegraph: “It has always been a passion of mine to create a bespoke clinical space for the local community and to empower individuals with the knowledge and treatment that they need to achieve overall health, whether that’s from chronic injury or purely just for relaxation.

"After experiencing complex injuries myself that required surgery and long recovery times, I wanted to be able to dedicate my time into helping others going through similar circumstances.

"A year ago I did just that and opened L.A Sports Rehab, a sports therapy and wellness clinic based in Corby."

Having originally trained as a sports therapist in 2016, Lauren predominantly offered injury assessment, rehabilitation and sports massage.

But since opening, she has now expanded into other alternative therapies and has become a practitioner in warm bamboo massage, Indian head massage and menopause therapeutic massage.

She said: “As a trained menopause massage practitioner, I am able to provide individualised treatments where we focus on physical, psychosocial and emotional reactions to menopause.

"The treatment is modified and tailored specifically to each client providing relief to both physical and emotional reactions that many of us face during the menopause.

"Combining a focus on massage, acupressure points and breathing techniques, this beautiful treatment is the perfect natural approach."

But running a business isn't always easy as Lauren says it can be a ‘rollercoaster of a ride.’

She said: "Being a small business owner is certainly a rollercoaster of a ride but it has been by far one of the most rewarding things I have ever done.

"Being able to help people at their time of need and seeing an improvement both physically and mentally is one of my biggest highlights and I am excited to continue providing a path to total wellness.”

L.A Sports Rehab is open Monday to Saturday, 10am until 8pm and is based in Oakley Vale, Corby.

Appointments can be booked via Fresha.