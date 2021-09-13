'Overwhelming' response to Corby food bank and Afghan support appeal
Almost 300kg of items were donated
An appeal for donations to support Corby Food Bank and refugees from Afghanistan has received an overwhelming response.
The collection, co-ordinated by members of Corby Town Council, took place between September 2 and September 4.
Donations included adult and children’s clothing, toiletries, and non-perishable food items as well as cash donations.
And so much was donated that it means 15 families in need will have food to keep them going for three days.
Corby Town Council deputy mayor, Taffy Chikoto, said: “We have been so grateful for the support we have received from residents from all corners of the town and local villages.
“All donations will be distributed shortly. Thank you to everyone who took the time to donate.”
The initiative will support projects across the area including Corby Food Bank and local refugee charities
Colin Bates, manager of Corby Food Bank, said: “We would like to thank everyone who donated. We are extremely appreciative of the donations received.
“Collectively, 295kg of clothing, toiletries and non-perishable food items have been donated.
"This will provide approximately 15 families with food to last 3 days."