Overnight closures in Westcott Way as Corby cycle link works enter final stage

A major road through the centre of Corby will shut next week so the road can be repaired as part of the last remaining cycle lane works draw to a conclusion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westcott Way in Corby will be closed overnight from 8pm on Wednesday (October 1) to 6am on Thursday (October 2) for two sets of highways works.

The road has faced long tailbacks during the past year while work to build a £9m cycle lane between the town centre and the station was carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as part of those works, a high friction anti-skid surface will be installed in Westcott Way by Kier Transportation. During the closure, the council’s highways contractor Kier will also take the opportunity to use their Roadmender machine to fix deteriorated parts of the carriageway.

Westcott Way, Corby, will be closed for a night next week. Image: NW

Both sets of work can be completed concurrently over one night, minimising the disruption to road users.

Whilst the works are taking place, there will be a Westbound carriageway closure on Westcott Way, with a full diversion in place. The Eastbound carriageway of Westcott Way will remain open as normal.

During the closure, a full diversion will be in place and local residents can also use George Street between 6pm and 8am (between these times enforcement rules are not in place).