Overnight closures in Westcott Way as Corby cycle link works enter final stage
Westcott Way in Corby will be closed overnight from 8pm on Wednesday (October 1) to 6am on Thursday (October 2) for two sets of highways works.
The road has faced long tailbacks during the past year while work to build a £9m cycle lane between the town centre and the station was carried out.
Now, as part of those works, a high friction anti-skid surface will be installed in Westcott Way by Kier Transportation. During the closure, the council’s highways contractor Kier will also take the opportunity to use their Roadmender machine to fix deteriorated parts of the carriageway.
Both sets of work can be completed concurrently over one night, minimising the disruption to road users.
Whilst the works are taking place, there will be a Westbound carriageway closure on Westcott Way, with a full diversion in place. The Eastbound carriageway of Westcott Way will remain open as normal.
During the closure, a full diversion will be in place and local residents can also use George Street between 6pm and 8am (between these times enforcement rules are not in place).