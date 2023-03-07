Over one million miles clocked-up on Voi e-scooters in North Northamptonshire in two years since scooter trials started

People in north Northamptonshire have ridden over one million miles on e-scooters since Voi scooters were introduced in the county two years ago.

E-scooter trials were set up in Kettering, Burton Latimer, Wellingborough, Corby and Rushden and Higham Ferrers starting in December 2020.

More than 37,000 people have taken over one million rides on e-scooters, covering a distance of 1.05 million miles around north Northamptonshire.

Kettering, launch of e-scooters on streets of Kettering December 2020

A survey of Voi scooter users in Northamptonshire found that 50 per cent of riders were using them at least once a week and just under a third of riders scoot between once a month and a few times a month.

Jack Samler, regional general manager for Voi UK, Ireland and France, said: “It’s great to see that so many people are using our e-scooters in Northamptonshire.

“People who ride our scooters enjoy being able to beat traffic jams and get to work, the shops or college without causing congestion or pollution.

"Travelling by e-scooter is easy, safe and affordable, as so many people in Northamptonshire have realised.”

Voi scooters

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We are now two years into the scheme running across North Northamptonshire, with an extension to March 2024.

“I am so pleased that we have so many riders using the scheme regularly; in fact, more than a third of riders are using the Voi e-scooters as part of their daily commute, which is great to see and will make such a difference to the environment, reducing car traffic and making additional work places accessible.

“As we mark this key milestone, I would also like to take this opportunity to remind users of the importance of safety while out and about and that we advise riders to wear helmets when travelling by Voi e-scooter and not to ride on the pavement.

“One of the features of the scheme has been the collaboration with Voi in improved safety and reporting of misuse.”

The e-scooter trial in Northampton, set up in September 2020, has recorded 2.4 million rides, covering 3.7 million miles.

According to independent research into the economic impact of e-scooters on Northamptonshire’s economy, the trial schemes are expected to ‘boost’ high street spending in the county by more than £7.6m for the duration of the trial schemes.

Just under 58 per cent of riders use e-scooters for journeys of up to 15 minutes a day, the survey revealed. Over half of riders said they are using Voi e-scooters to travel to places they previously couldn’t because the journey was either too long, too expensive or because there wasn’t public transport available for the journey.

Matt O’Connell, Northamptonshire Police safer roads team manager, said: “We have a good working relationship with Voi and have regular meetings with them to receive updates and identify any issues that need addressing.

“We have also been able to create a reporting mechanism which allows us to notify them of any riders we stop for inappropriate riding.