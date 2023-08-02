Rushden Historical Transport Society (RHTS) and the Rotary Club are hosting a classic car show in Hall Park this weekend, giving people the opportunity to take a stroll through automotive history with a collection of more than 400 vintage vehicles.

From early 20th century engineering to future classics, the show on August 6 at Hall Park will feature a plethora of cars that people can appreciate, beginning at 11am and finishing at 4pm.

Amber Webb, events and operations co-ordinator at Rushden Historical Transport Society, said: "It promises to be an enjoyable day.

The upcoming event will be the third classic car show held at Hall Park

"Cars on show date from 1927 to supercars of the present.

"One of the rarest cars is a 1972 Zhiguli Vaz 2101, or it could be the 1952 Studebaker Land Cruiser, and the oldest car on show is a 1926 Austin Seven Ruby.

“We are so excited the show is finally here, it takes months of organising and we really hope the the public come along to support us.

“Whatever your tastes in cars there's something for everyone ranging from ‘what your dad drove’ to the car you would love to own one day.”

Past events have been well attended

50 motorcycles and more than 40 trade stands will also be in the park, along with the Mainline Big Band performing in the Walled Garden.

Proceeds from the day will go to Rushden Historical Transport Society to continue the development of its premises, and the Rotary Club, which will use the cash raised to support its charities.

Donations are required for admittance, with organisers recommending £3 per person or £10 for families.