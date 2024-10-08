Over 40 jobs available at free-to-attend Rushden Lakes recruitment event this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushden Lakes is set to host a recruitment event for job seekers on October 17, giving people the opportunity to discuss vacancies with potential employers at the shopping complex.

Between 10am and 1pm at the Leisure Terrace, opposite Cineworld, attendees will have the chance to speak with representatives from brands including Next, Flip Out and Zizzi.

Examples of roles on offer include sales assistants, chefs and front of house.

Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “We’re looking forward to hosting our recruitment event. This is the seventh year of Recruit Rushden Lakes and since the beginning, we’ve helped place more than 300 local residents into job roles through the events directly.

'Recruit Rushden Lakes' will take place on October 17

“The recruitment event is a great way for us to provide support and guidance and connect our brands to suitable candidates wanting to make their next career move. We look forward to welcoming all for a day of networking.”

Other brands who will be attending the event include Beaverbrooks, Wildwood, The Body Shop and Card Factory, with CV workshops, careers and interview advice, and training courses also taking place to help people develop new skills and ‘unlock their full potential.’

Also attending will be representatives from the Department for Work and Pensions, as well as people from National Careers Service and Tresham College, who hope to provide guidance and information to those seeking employment or looking for a new opportunity.

For the first time, members from North Northants Council including deputy leader, Cllr Helen Howell and Cllr David Brackenbury will be at the event to talk with the local community.

Kerstin Fenelon, asset manager at The Crown Estate, added: “The Crown Estate is proud to enable Rushden Lakes to host Recruit Rushden Lakes, an initiative that supports those within the local community to reach their full potential and find their next opportunity.

"The recruit programme helps people make positive change, enables brands to staff their teams, and boosts the local economy. A staggering total of 850 people have been placed into work via the recruit programme over its seven years at Rushden Lakes, making it a huge success.”