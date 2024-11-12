Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leaders at Warwick Community Playschool in Wellingborough have been handed their second successive outstanding grade by Ofsted inspectors.

The Dulley Avenue playschool was visited by Ofsted on September 19, and was credited for its ‘highly effective’ curriculum, strong SEND provision, and the staff going ‘above and beyond’ for the 84 children currently on the school roll.

Manager, Jo Ludlam-Roberts, and deputy manager, Kelly Brown, were pleased with the outcome.

They said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded Outstanding by Ofsted for the second time. We understand how rare that is and feel very privileged to have the teams hard work recognised. It was a very emotional moment to be told our grade.

Warwick Community Primary was visited by Ofsted in September

“Within the current financial climate, we are struggling to make ends meet which means more pressures on the team to maintain such a prestigious grading.

“Our team give their heart and soul to the playschool and the report reflects that in such glowing terms. The team work tirelessly to give the children an amazing start to their education and we could not be anymore proud. We are also grateful to the families for their support and trust in us.”

Warwick Community Playschool, which is in the grounds of Warwick Primary School, caters to children aged one to four.

In the four key areas of an Ofsted inspection --those being the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management— Warwick Community Playschool was graded outstanding in all areas.

The safeguarding arrangements are also effective, with inspectors praising the ‘open and positive culture’ that puts children's interests first.

Likewise, the report says that parents are complimentary about the nursery and its staff, believing their children make excellent progress while at the Wellingborough nursery.

A passage from the report notes: “Children flourish at this inspirational nursery, where staff ensure that children are at the centre of everything. Staff go above and beyond to offer a settling-in process that provides reassurance and emotional security for children and their parents.

“This supports children to develop strong bonds with staff, so they feel safe and secure, helping them to thrive at nursery.

All children behave extremely well and follow the setting's golden rules. They learn to share, take turns and be kind to one another using positive affirmations to embed understanding."

The report, published on October 29, can be found here.