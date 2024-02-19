'Outstanding' Desborough school keeps grade as Ofsted inspection finds behaviour 'exemplary'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and pupils at Havelock Infant School in Desborough are celebrating after they retained their ‘outstanding’ Ofsted grade, following an inspection last month.

Inspectors judged the school a place where children ‘enjoy life’ and ‘love coming’ – pupils were praised for being ‘eager to learn’, ‘always respectful’, with ‘exemplary behaviour’.

The school last inspected in 2016 and part of the Pathfinder Schools group, was praised saying ‘children in early years get off to a great start’

Rachel Kiziak, executive headteacher of Havelock Schools, said: “It is a privilege to lead the fantastic staff and pupils of Havelock Infants and Ofsted’s positive report is the result of a huge team effort.

"We all work really hard to make every day a great day for our pupils and so while there are many wonderful comments in the report, the one that brings most delight is that children ‘love coming’ here. We can never be complacent though, and we will continue to reflect and improve to ensure Havelock continues to thrive and move forward in the future.”

The report found pupils were ‘very well prepared for the next stage of their education’.

Staff were commended for providing a ‘very ambitious’ curriculum and using their ‘excellent’ subject knowledge to ensure all pupils progress and achieve well. ‘Caring staff’ were also praised for knowing the children well engendering trust.

Inspectors noted the ‘purposeful learning environment’ nurtured for all pupils, including those with SEND, seeing them ‘thrive’. The school’s work to support pupils’ personal development was described as exceptional.

Support from Pathfinder Schools was also recognised as ‘very effective’ and arrangements for safeguarding ‘effective’.

Emma Sims, CEO, Pathfinder Schools, said: “Congratulations to Rachel, her team and all the pupils, parents and carers who together make Havelock Infants an outstanding place to come to school. They thoroughly deserve this recognition.”