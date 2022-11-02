Visitors to Fineshade Wood have the chance to see a selection of images from the prestigious Earth Photo project at an exhibition from this month to March 2023.

Earth Photo is an international competition and exhibition created by Forestry England and the Royal Geographical Society (with the Institute of British Geographers). It showcases photographs and videos that document the natural world, its breathtaking beauty, and its ever-growing fragility.

Forestry England’s Fineshade Wood, which is located just off the A43 between Corby and Stamford, is hosting the outdoor exhibition allowing visitors to view the stunning images in a beautiful forest setting.

Changing Forests category - Destruction, David Rippin

The selection of images is taken from the five Earth Photo categories of people, place, nature, changing forests, and a climate of change. They include the winning image from the Changing Forests category showing the aftermath of Storm Arwen in Grizedale Forest in the Lake District.

Photographer David Rippin captured windblown silver birch and the snapped trunks of spruce trees showing the force of the storm in the forest landscape. The exhibition also features images by the overall competition winner Mohammad Rakibul Hasan, who has documented the devastating effects of climate change in Bangladesh.

Mia Richards, forest centre manager for Fineshade Wood at Forestry England, said: “We are delighted to be one of only six of the nation’s forests hosting this touring Earth Photo exhibition.

“The selection of images in this year’s exhibition are truly stunning as well as thought-provoking, from capturing the impact of a tropical cyclone on wedding celebrations in West Bengal, India, to beautiful woodlands here in the UK affected by storms and beginning a process of regeneration, which are shown in the changing forests category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People category - Climate Crisis, Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“Being able to see these images in the heart of Fineshade Wood is a very special experience and we welcome everyone to come and see them.”

Forestry England manages and cares for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests, with more than 363 million visits per year.

More information on the Fineshade Wood exhibition is available on the Forestry England website and the winning entries from all Earth Photo categories can be seen here.

Advertisement Hide Ad