Outdoor cinema to celebrate 10th anniversary with showing of blockbuster films in Finedon in August

A Northamptonshire-based outdoor cinema is celebrating ten years of existence by screening a handful of modern classic films.

Returning to Finedon’s Tower Field just off the A6, from August 16 until 31, LUNA FLIX will be offering tickets for films ranging from beloved comedy classics to 80s sci-fi horror, alongside free parking included at all shows for the duration. It is recommended that attendees bring their own garden chair.

Simon Hopkins, LUNA FLIX organiser, said: “Going to one of our outdoor cinema events, especially with a picnic, is a great opportunity to enjoy time with friends and family watching a favourite movie under the stars. It’s been a pleasure to run for ten years, yes even sometimes in the rain and it’s always a special night out.

"I hope to see many faces again.”

Luna Flix is celebrating its 10th anniversary on August 26

Films on offer include the Oscar-winning Barbie (August 17), which stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as ‘just’ Ken, as well as much-loved British comedy Hot Fuzz (August 23), critically acclaimed thrill-ride Mad Max: Fury Road (August 30), and 80s pop-inspired rom-com Sing Street on its official birthday of August 26.

Other films to be shown include Bridesmaids (August 16), Bob Marley: One Love (August 24), Big (August 25), The Fly (August 29), and Wonka (August 31).

Tickets for adults cost £14.95 and £9.95 for under 15s. The birthday showing of Sing Street is £10 for all.