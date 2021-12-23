Oundle volunteers transform raised beds into a 'Spring of Hope' garden

A team of volunteer gardeners from Oundle have devoted a huge amount of time into planting hundreds of bulbs to create a ‘Spring of Hope’ in the raised beds surrounding the surgery and library car parks.

The core team included John Walpole - the 86-year-old former head gardener from Lilford Hall - Judy Potts and Julie Wade Wallace, with additional support from Julie Hollobone and Lydia Jones.

Support for the project was given by Nene Valley Trees staff members, Andy and Pip, who volunteered six hours of their time, expertise and equipment to clear away many years of ‘overgrowth’ and enable the reclamation project to move forward.

Oundle volunteers have transformed the shared garden outside the Lakeside Surgery and Oundle Library

Julie said: "We have planted more than 700 bulbs to create what we hope to be a post pandemic 'Spring of Hope’ that should provide colour from late winter to early summer.

"I have enjoyed the project immensely and of course getting to know John - what an inspiring person he is.

"It has also been a real pleasure to meet the many members of our community who have stopped by for a chat. What a great place Oundle is."

More than 220 hours of volunteer time have been invested into the raised beds project over the year, with plants and materials kindly donated by Blooming Oundle.

Before the work the flower beds were overgrown

Oundle’s practice manager Carol Beesley said: "The Spring of Hope is a fantastic concept and we are all hugely appreciative of John, Judy, Julie and their helpers for the immense amount of work and planning that has been put into making our site so welcoming, both for patients and staff and also to Blooming Oundle for their generous support."

Julie added: "The pandemic has been a tough time for us all, and for some more than others. Many of us are aware that the doctors and staff at the surgery have been working very hard to meet the needs of the community.

"To suggest that they have all been ‘going the extra mile’ would not even begin to sum up the efforts made. A big 'thank you’ to you all, you are much in our thoughts this winter."

The beds will be a blaze of colour in the spring