Oundle voice coach’s call-out for talented choir singers to assemble for weekly musical sessions
Lindsay, who has enjoyed a career as a professional performer and vocal coach lives in East Northamptonshire, is eager to assemble a choir which is to be launched on September 24 at Oundle C of E Primary School.
She said: “The singers will learn to get the most from their voice. We will cover breathing, resonance, posture and range and we are looking for people who are really enthusiastic about musicals. I’m a big believer in helping people reclaim their voices and find their inner confidence.”
“Singing is so good for mental health, we all benefit from singing and from the social aspect of singing together.
"People have told me singing is the best part of their week, and that it relieves stress. I know what joy singing can bring and I want to enable as many people as possible to experience that joy.”
Choirs have been all the rage in Northamptonshire since Northants Sings Out successfully made it to the final of Britain’s Got Talent last month.
Lindsay’s choir is open to keen singers who love musical theatre and want the chance to work with a professional vocal coach whilst enjoying ‘belting out showtunes together’.
The choir will meet weekly for 90 minutes, and people attending will be singing tunes ranging from popular musicals like Les Miserables, West Side Story and Mamma Mia as well as a host of new material. Sessions will also be live-streamed to allow those who can’t make a session in person to still join in with the fun.
At the end of each 90-minute session, there will be free time to take ‘showtune’ requests that people can sing together.
More details about how to sign up for the choir can be found here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.