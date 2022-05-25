Oundle Repair Cafe returns with community mending session - and refreshments

Broken household items will be brought back to life at Oundle’s Repair Cafe, a one-stop shop where broken belongings will be mended by a team of volunteers – all over a cuppa.

Oundle residents have been invited to bring in their damaged items to Fletton House, off Glapthorn Road, on July 9 when a team of skilled voluntary repairers will do their best to mend them.

A team of people have been recruited to sew, mend, repair, darn and fix things as well as serve tea and cakes.

John Wade from the Oundle Repair Cafe project said: “We are a throw-away society, which means that vast amounts of stuff gets put into landfill every day.

"We even throw away things with almost nothing wrong, and which could get a new lease on life after a simple repair. Knowing how to make repairs is a skill quickly lost, and that’s true of several generations – the kind of skill which an older relative or neighbour would be able to offer.”

Oundle Repair Cafe is a free meeting place where the gifted repairers work with visitors’ items including clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, bicycles, crockery, appliances and toys that need care, attention and fixing.

Owners of broken items will be able to watch and learn from volunteers while enjoying some refreshments.

Mr Wade said: “The Repair Cafe teaches people to see their possessions in a new light. And, once again, to appreciate their value.

“The Repair Café just wants to show how much fun repairing things can be, and how easy it often is. “