Oundle pupils join forces for motivational meeting with Professor Lord Robert Winston

Pupils from state and private schools in Oundle have been brought together for a inspirational meeting with a member of the House of Lords who is also well-known TV presenter.

The Oundle, Peterborough and East Northants (OPEN) Learning Partnership welcomed Professor Lord Robert Winston to Oundle to inspire, challenge and motivate children from Year 5 all the way up to sixth formers.

Professor Lord Winston is familiar to households across the country as a presenter of numerous BBC television programmes, including Child of Our Time.

As well as his distinguished career as a researcher of human reproduction and the early stages of pregnancy, he has been chairman of the Royal College of Music and is now patron of ExpertEd, a new online education programme developed by the OPEN Learning Partnership in collaboration with other leading independent schools, multi academy trusts, and universities.

Gordon Montgomery, deputy head of partnerships and outreach at Oundle School, said: “It is a credit to the work of all of the OPEN Learning Partnership schools and their innovation to support the education of all children in our community, that Lord Winston is so willing to lend his expertise and devote his time to our collaborative projects.

"That someone with his amazing achievements and life story still sees the importance in inspiring some of our youngest pupils is remarkable and humbling.”

As part of his visit, Professor Lord Robert Winston met with pupils from Prince William School and Oundle School to discuss his life in politics as a member of the House of Lords.

He also led a Q&A session at Oundle CE Primary School for its Year 5 pupils, who were joined by pupils and teachers from Laxton Junior School, where he talked about the importance of preserving the planet for future generations, encouraging the children to consider what they might do with their lives to make a difference.

When asked about the secret to his achievements in science Professor Lord Winston said: “Observing things carefully, working with others and never giving up.”

The OPEN Learning Partnership aims to increase opportunity, raise aspirations, and allow sharing of the best practice between local schools. Members include Prince William School, Oundle School, Oundle Primary School, Laxton Junior School, Kettering Buccleuch Academy and Thomas Deacon Academy in Peterborough.

Tom, aged 10 at Oundle CE Primary School, said: “It was amazing to hear from a man with such great knowledge and understanding of the world around us.”