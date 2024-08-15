Oundle Library to reopen 'as soon as works are completed' as council insist there are 'no plans' for permanent closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a fire at Oundle Library last month, the North Northamptonshire Council has reassured patrons that there are ‘no plans’ to close the facility for good, and that it will reopen once remedial work is complete and the whole library is deep cleaned.

Although the issue was confined to a small area of the library, Northants Fire and Rescue Service was called to the site on the morning of July 12, and the resulting damage has meant that the remedial work needed is more extensive than first anticipated.

While the reopening date is still unconfirmed, the council does not intent to close the Glapthorn Road premises permanently.

Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council said: “There are no plans to close Oundle Library.

"Work is currently ongoing and unfortunately, due to the extent of this, we are unable to confirm a timeframe for re-opening."However, I would like to allay fears, and quash rumours, by again re-assuring the local community and strongly reinforcing the message that there are no plans to close the library permanently.“I appreciate the closure is frustrating, however the safety of both staff and library users remains our primary focus, and we will only re-open Oundle Library when we are assured that is the case.”

Staff have spent the time since the fire moving books ‘safely’ to one area of the library, enabling works to be carried out while avoiding any further loss to the library contents.

Work has not started as the area where the fire began is currently covered.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader for North Northants Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “This fire is something that could not have been foreseen and is as upsetting for those employed at the library as it is for local residents.“Both myself and the staff would again like to pass on our continued thanks to those in the community who have been so understanding and supportive during this very difficult period. We hope that it won’t be too long before we all see our regular customers again, something which I know everyone is very much looking forward to.

Customers with an Oundle Library card will still be able to access to the usual services as they can be used at any north Northamptonshire library.