Oundle Golf Club’s oldest member celebrates her 100th birthday...by driving off from the first tee!

On Tuesday 22nd November 2022, Oundle Golf Club’s oldest member celebrated her 100th Birthday. Cicely Grace Robinson has been a member at the club for 50 years, and she continued to play up to the age of 94.

Debbie Verdino, Oundle’s Women’s Captain, presented Cicely with a card and presents from Women members, while Club President Richard Cole presented her with a bouquet of flowers. They then cut her birthday cake while members sang Happy Birthday and gave three cheers.

Following the celebration, the women’s team watched in wonder as she drove off on the first tee to mark the occasion. Cicely thanked everybody for their good wishes and said how much she missed them all.