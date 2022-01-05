Oundle crash was fatal, police confirm

A 33-year-old man has died after a crash this morning (Wednesday) in a main Oundle street.

Police have confirmed that the man, who had been next to a scaffolding lorry, was killed in the collision with a black Ford Ranger SUV in Glapthorn Road.

Northamptonshire Police collision investigation officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at about 9am.

Police on the scene in Glapthorn Road, Oundle earlier today

Residents had reported seeing emergency services inclusing the air ambulance at the scene.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Glapthorn Road, Oundle.

"The incident happened at about 9am on Wednesday, January 5, when a pedestrian next to a scaffolding lorry was in collision with a black Ford Ranger.

"The man, aged 33, sadly died at the scene.

Police on the scene of the fatal collision