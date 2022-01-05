Oundle crash was fatal, police confirm
The incident took place at about 9am this morning
A 33-year-old man has died after a crash this morning (Wednesday) in a main Oundle street.
Police have confirmed that the man, who had been next to a scaffolding lorry, was killed in the collision with a black Ford Ranger SUV in Glapthorn Road.
Northamptonshire Police collision investigation officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at about 9am.
Residents had reported seeing emergency services inclusing the air ambulance at the scene.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Glapthorn Road, Oundle.
"The incident happened at about 9am on Wednesday, January 5, when a pedestrian next to a scaffolding lorry was in collision with a black Ford Ranger.
"The man, aged 33, sadly died at the scene.
"Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 quoting incident number: 125 of 05/01/22."
