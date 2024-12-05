Oundle Christmas Market cancelled after weekend weather warning

Oundle’s popular Christmas market, due to take place this weekend, has been cancelled after a weekend weather warning for gales.

Organisers Oundle Town Council said they were ‘disappointed’ and the decision had been ‘difficult’.

The town’s Christmas lights switch on will still take place on Friday evening (December 6).

A spokesman for Oundle Town Council said: “Sadly, given the warnings for strong winds and torrential rain on Saturday, Oundle Town Council has taken the decision to cancel this weekend's Oundle Christmas Market. The impact of rain on our grass parking areas also means they will not be available.

Oundle Christmas Market has fallen foul of the weather/ Oundle Town Council

“We’re as disappointed as you will be. Nonetheless, our responsibility to all of those attending the market, either as traders or customers, means we must take this difficult decision. We wish it were otherwise. “Our thanks to residents and businesses in town and traders for their patience and understanding - it is a decision we've agonised over. We will of course refund money to those unable to trade.