Oundle burglary attempt fails

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Creed Road, Oundle.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened between 10.45pm on Wednesday, March 12, and 7.30am on Thursday, March 13, when the unknown offender/s attempted to steal a vehicle but left empty handed.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000146012 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”