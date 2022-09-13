A luxury boat manufacturer in Oundle has recruited 15 apprentices as the company looks to build a new construction team.

The trainees will carry out a two to four year course in carpentry and joinery or engineering as Fairline Yachts looks to fill a skills gap in its workforce.

To deliver the programme, Fairline Yachts, based in the Nene Valley Business Park, is partnering with Tresham College, in Corby, which has played a key role in the recruitment and selection process.

Some of the apprentices who have joined luxury boat maker Fairline in Oundle.

The launch of Fairline’s new apprenticeship programme is part of action to create what bosses say will be an ‘engaged, passionate team of skilled tradespeople with a passion and flair for building the company’s luxury yachts.”

Paul Grys, chief executive of Fairline Yachts, which was acquired by Hanover Investors last year, said: “As a business we are continuously looking to push the boundaries of what is possible when we design and build our yachts.

“Carpentry and joinery and engineering have often been identified as a skills gap in our workforce, so these trade specific apprenticeships will help plug those gaps and set us up for our future growth.

“A skilled workforce that is passionate about building high-quality products is essential for bringing our designers’ ideas to life, which is why I’m delighted to welcome the team of apprentices to our business.”

Harshika Patel, learning and development partner, said: “We have strived to create a programme that delivers the very best education and career development to our apprentices.

“We have Apprentice Masters who will be training the apprentices in a dedicated onsite training facility.

“This will ensure the experience and development of our apprentices is of the very highest standard, whilst giving them the opportunity to work on hand-built British products that are well-renowned across the world.”

Gina Bubbins, Group Director of Business Development at The Bedford College Group, which includes Tresham College, said: “This is a great opportunity for people, and we are delighted to be supporting Fairline in their exciting project.