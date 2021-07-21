Oundle-based boat builder Fairline Yachts on crest of a wave as it creates new jobs

Boats under production at Fairline Yachts in Oundle.

Fairline Yachts is seeking to hire staff to fill a variety of roles as orders pour in for its boats despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The company is seeking to take on carpenters, laminators, CNC operators, technicians, paint and lacquer sprayers as well as engineers.

It is also looking to increase its design team with openings for contract and full-time staff.

News of the vacancies comes as Fairline begins what it says is a ‘significant new model launch programme’ during the next three years.

It also says its order books are full for its current boat models well into 2023.

The jobs announcement is a huge step up for the company, which just months into the Covid-19 pandemic last year axed 240 jobs as Covid and quarantine rules threatened to sink its orders.

Jane Gadsby, HR & Services Director of Fairline Yachts, said: “While there have been significant economic headwinds globally because of the pandemic, the luxury yacht sector is one that is booming.

“There is an incredibly strong global market for luxury yachts currently, so with our strong order book and plenty of new yacht designs in the pipeline, this is a very exciting time to be joining the business.”

The recruitment drive follows the announcement of Fairline Yachts’ acquisition by Hanover Investors.

A spokesperson said: “The new members of the Fairline team will be part of an exciting era for the prestigious boat builder and will be involved with creating quality, luxurious yachts for a world-renowned company steeped in pedigree.”

For details of vacancies at Fairline Yachts, visit its website at www.fairline.com/careers