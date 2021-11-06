Oundle author's novel on local witch execution to benefit charities thanks to Talbot Hotel
The fictional work will be placed in every hotel room for guests to enjoy
Two Oundle charities have benefited from a unique link up between the town’s Talbot Hotel and local author Anna Fernyhough.
The centuries-old hostelry is operated by The Coaching Inn Group, which decided to place a book on a local theme in every bedroom for their guests to read and enjoy.
Anna had published a Whisper of Witches, a novel based on the execution of two local women for practicing Witchcraft back in 1701 so the hotel ordered seventy five copies.
“I was delighted with this unexpected sale as it allowed be to donate one hundred pounds each to Oundle Voluntary Action and Oundle and District Care,” she said.
“I have already donated to these worthy charities and I am glad that The Talbot has allowed me to do so again,” she added.
Anna, a retired teacher who has lived in the town all her life, said The Talbot was very much part of the local scene back in those far-off days and she had weaved the hostelry into her novel.
Kevin Charity, Chief Executive of the Coaching Inn Group, which operates The Talbot and seventeen other hotels and coaching inns in market towns across the country, said he was delighted that the buying of the books had resulted in Anna’s generous donations to two worthy local charities