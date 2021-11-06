Oundle author's novel on local witch execution to benefit charities thanks to Talbot Hotel

From left: Talbot deputy general manager Dorota Metselaar; Jenny Blount from Oundle and District Care; author Anna Fernyhough; Liz Holland from Oundle Volunteer Action

Two Oundle charities have benefited from a unique link up between the town’s Talbot Hotel and local author Anna Fernyhough.

The centuries-old hostelry is operated by The Coaching Inn Group, which decided to place a book on a local theme in every bedroom for their guests to read and enjoy.

Anna had published a Whisper of Witches, a novel based on the execution of two local women for practicing Witchcraft back in 1701 so the hotel ordered seventy five copies.

“I was delighted with this unexpected sale as it allowed be to donate one hundred pounds each to Oundle Voluntary Action and Oundle and District Care,” she said.

“I have already donated to these worthy charities and I am glad that The Talbot has allowed me to do so again,” she added.

Anna, a retired teacher who has lived in the town all her life, said The Talbot was very much part of the local scene back in those far-off days and she had weaved the hostelry into her novel.