News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Organisers 'devastated' after cancelling Fairfax & Favor Rockingham International Horse Trials 2023 at Rockingham Castle

“We are absolutely devastated that this call had to be made”

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 18th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Organisers are ‘devastated’ after cancelling this year’s Fairfax & Favor Rockingham International Horse Trials.

Due to the prolonged adverse weather, all competition scheduled to take place at the Fairfax & Favor Rockingham International Horse Trials from today (Thursday) until Sunday (May 21) has been abandoned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite a positive drying forecast the site, including the ground for all three phases, has not dried sufficiently to allow the event to proceed in a safe manner and the decision has been made to abandon the event by the BE & FEI officials.

A previous eventA previous event
A previous event
Most Popular

Horse trials organiser, Lizzie Saunders Watson, said: “We are absolutely devastated that this call had to be made.

“But the safety of horses and riders is paramount.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We were conscious that the weather was against us and had been taking every precaution we could to enable the event to run.

“Tracking has been installed for vehicle access and our stabling and marquee suppliers have gone above and beyond to get the infrastructure set up on extremely challenging ground.

“Despite these best efforts, the biggest test was always going to be whether the ground was going to be safe for our competitors.”

A full ground inspection took place yesterday (Wednesday) with FEI and British Eventing officials.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lizzie said: "Following this, we were told that it would not be safe to run.

“We are working with our insurers to establish next steps in terms of refunds and will be in touch with everyone as soon as we know more.

"As you can imagine, this is a huge task to undertake so please bear with us.”

Related topics:Organisers