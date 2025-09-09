Organisers 'delighted' at success of Rushden's annual Bark in the Park last weekend

Dogs and puppies of all shapes and sizes came to the Walled Garden in Hall Park, Rushden for a day of family fun, and rigorous judging.

Rushden residents visited the park to show of their four-legged friends and enjoy a day of refreshments, tombola, trade stalls and, of course treats.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Janet Pinnock, speaking on behalf of the Rushden Town Council, said: “Bark in the Park is always a highlight in our community calendar.

"It brings people together in celebration of our shared love of dogs while supporting local businesses and organisations.

There were a handful of fun categories, including the mayor's choice and the best in show

"We are delighted with the success of this year’s event and look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.”

Categories included mayor’s choice, Rushden’s scruffiest mutt, cutesy puppy, and best rescue. The coveted title of Best in Show being awarded to Hugo and his young handler, Sophie.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Rushden Town Council is grateful to every dog, owner, volunteer, and visitor who contributed to the success of the day.

"By raising money for local charities, the event also makes a lasting difference across the community. We look forward to building on this year’s achievements and welcoming the community back next year for another celebration of dogs, families, and community spirit.”