Opening of new Kettering Chopstix takeaway 'super positive' as hungry customers queue out the door of new noodle bar

By William Carter
Published 29th Oct 2024, 13:41 BST
The opening of Chopstix in Kettering’s High Street has proved popular as dozens of customers lined up to try the town’s latest food offering.

At 11am today (October 29), Chopstix welcomed customers through the door for the first time, managing to catch the lunchtime rush and appease Kettering’s hungry shoppers.

Sumit Devi, franchise manager of Chopstix was present at the opening. He said: “The response has been super positive. “Kettering was an opportunity we saw nearby, and though it’s our first time operating from such a small unit, it’s a good test to see if we can open in other towns like this if Kettering goes well. “Today has been a perfect day to open up, we’ve just launched our new menu items like firecracker chicken which has been a favourite.”

The Pan-Asian noodle bar franchise offered a free lunch to the first 100 customers at the new Kettering location, hoping for a fast start at the brand’s only spot in Northamptonshire. Its last opening was in Lincoln in March.

Chopstix in Kettering's High Street is the brand's only location in Northamptonshire

Sumit admits to being ‘surprised’ by the popularity of the opening.

He added: “The response has been really positive, we’ve been surprised. We were expecting it might be slower and we might need to go out and let people know we’re open. It shows the strength of the brand.”

Delivery and takeaway are available from Chopstix’s counter as well as being available to order from UberEats, Deliveroo, Just Eat, or through the Chopstix app.

The new venue will be open between 11am and 7.30pm Monday to Saturday, as well as from 11am until 4.30pm on Sundays.

