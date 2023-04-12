News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
1 hour ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
2 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
3 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Opening date for Butterwick’s new Corby store announced

This is the first time they will be opening a store in a town in which there is already a Butterwick

By Callum Faulds
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST

Corby-based bakery company, Butterwick, has announced the date that its new Oakley Vale store will open.

The baked goods company recently announced on its Facebook page that the new store will open on Saturday, April 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The store is located in Charter Court, Oakley Vale, in between Subway and Tesco.

The site of the new Corby Butterwick store in Oakley Vale 24/03/23The site of the new Corby Butterwick store in Oakley Vale 24/03/23
The site of the new Corby Butterwick store in Oakley Vale 24/03/23
Most Popular

This is the first time they will be opening a store in a town in which there is already a Butterwick.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph last month, Ryan Scarborough, owner of Butterwick, said: “I go up there quite a lot and it’s always busy, there’s always people up there, be it at 7 in the morning or 10 o’clock at night. I think it’ll be a really nice addition to one of the newer parts of town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a bit of an experiment for us actually. I’ve always had the idea that if you go to a place where people are, whether that’s the same town or not, it’ll be a great addition.

“If it’s successful and if we can have two stores successfully running and generating in the same town then we’ll look to do the same elsewhere.”

The first Corby, and first Butterwick store, opened in September 2019. Since then they have opened six more in six locations: Kettering, Market Harborough, Wellingborough, Northampton, Rugby, and Rushden.

The new Corby store will be their eighth store, and last month (March 23), Butterwick announced that they will be opening a store in Milton Keynes.

Related topics:CorbyFacebookTescoSubwayNorthants Telegraph