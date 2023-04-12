Opening date for Butterwick’s new Corby store announced
Corby-based bakery company, Butterwick, has announced the date that its new Oakley Vale store will open.
The baked goods company recently announced on its Facebook page that the new store will open on Saturday, April 15.
This is the first time they will be opening a store in a town in which there is already a Butterwick.
Speaking to the Northants Telegraph last month, Ryan Scarborough, owner of Butterwick, said: “I go up there quite a lot and it’s always busy, there’s always people up there, be it at 7 in the morning or 10 o’clock at night. I think it’ll be a really nice addition to one of the newer parts of town.
“It’s a bit of an experiment for us actually. I’ve always had the idea that if you go to a place where people are, whether that’s the same town or not, it’ll be a great addition.
“If it’s successful and if we can have two stores successfully running and generating in the same town then we’ll look to do the same elsewhere.”
The first Corby, and first Butterwick store, opened in September 2019. Since then they have opened six more in six locations: Kettering, Market Harborough, Wellingborough, Northampton, Rugby, and Rushden.
The new Corby store will be their eighth store, and last month (March 23), Butterwick announced that they will be opening a store in Milton Keynes.