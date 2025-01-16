Opening date confirmed for new Wellingborough fast food restaurant hoping to bring 'amazing flavors and opportunities to our local community'
Unit 1A in Glenvale Park’s local centre is currently being refurbished ahead of its opening later this month, with the interior being renovated and signage being installed.
Wingers has taken up a space in Glenvale Park’s local centre, which is currently home to a Co-op and a Bewiched Coffee, the latter of which opened its doors in November last year.
Trupesh Gajjar, franchise owner of the Wellingborough location, said: “The wait is over and we’re beyond excited to announce the grand opening of Wingers in Wellingborough. It’s not just about wings, it’s about bringing amazing flavors and opportunities to our local community.
”Come celebrate with us and experience what we’ve been cooking up for you.”
The restaurant will offer comfort food staples such as chicken tenders, wings, loaded fries, mac ‘n’ cheese, and more, and will be open from 11am until 10pm from Monday to Thursday, 11am to 10.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12pm until 10pm on Sundays.
Amran Sunner and his brother, Dylan, opened their first restaurant in Lichfield, with the most recent opening in Stafford on December 20. The Wellingborough spot will be the company’s 15th store when it opens later this month.
Students will be able to get 10 per cent off in-store with a minimum purchase of a meal with a valid Student ID Card, which can be redeemed Monday through Thursday.
