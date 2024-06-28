Opening date at new Wellingborough pool for swimming lessons and tuition confirmed by ‘excited’ bosses

By William Carter
Published 28th Jun 2024, 16:09 BST
Monday, July 22 will see Dive Into Swimming open to the publicMonday, July 22 will see Dive Into Swimming open to the public
Monday, July 22 will see Dive Into Swimming open to the public
Dive Into Swimming, a new swimming pool that is purpose-built for lessons and tuition, has announced that it will open its doors to the public on July 22.

Based in Finedon Road, Wellingborough, the new business is hoping to get off to a good start, giving people a place to hone their swimming abilities in somewhere that is made with lessons in mind.

Abbie Macleod, operations director of Dive Into Swimming, said: “We are very pleased to announce the opening of our pool on 22 July.

"We are excited to meet all the new swimmers, adults, teens and children alike. Not only do we educate our learners using the Swim England framework, we also have a strong ethos surrounding water safety.

"All of our lessons are specifically created with fun in mind, so not only do you learn a lifesaving skill, you have a great time doing so!”

Bosses intend to primarily cater first to those aged four and above, with lessons planned in accordance with the Swim England’s Learn to Swim Programme.

Those wishing to learn more about the pool, or to book sessions should contact [email protected].

