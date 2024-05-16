Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local councillors have written to the CEO of David Ross Education Trust Stuart Burns following our story about Lodge Park Academy advertising for its tenth head in twelve years

Leading Corby Town Council members have expressed their concern over serious issues at the school that have left staff considering industrial action. They have shared their open letter with this newspaper in the hope that the trust will take immediate action to improve the school for local children.

Dear Mr Burns CEO

We write this letter, as local Councillors, with deep disappointment in response to the recent news that the current principal of Lodge Park Academy is set to exit from their position this summer and you will now shockingly appoint for the tenth principal within twelve years.

Lodge Park Academy has served thousands of residents of Corby and the surrounding areas during its existence and many of those people hold fond memories of their time spent there. Lodge Park was a school of choice for many years and was a highly regarded establishment whereby students were able to achieve their potential and leave prepared for their next stages in life. Lodge Park was also a place whereby staff chose to work and felt proud to belong to this organisation. It is saddening to learn of the current unsafe and unorganised arrangements within the academy, which have been apparent for some time, and the detrimental impact to which these have upon the community of this academy.

We are extremely concerned to hear that yet another Principal is set to be appointed during, what continues to be, a turbulent period for staff and students alike. Reading the information shared by staff members with the Northants Telegraph, it is clear that there are huge levels of unrest and uncertainty amongst the staffing body with high turnover rates and staff reporting of unsafe conditions in light of escalating behaviour concerns. You, the David Ross Education Trust, share that you have robust plans in place to ensure that these ongoing concerns are addressed and we, along with the parents and carers of your academy community, would be keen to learn more of these plans as a priority.

At the heart of all of these ongoing changes are the students of this academy and the children of Corby whom have been subject to prolonged periods of disappointment, distrust and disarray. As an Education Trust with its mission to Broaden the Horizons of young people, it leads us to question how you are currently considering your duty of care to your students (and staff) to ensure how you plan to provide them with a world-class education when Principals, teachers and staff regularly leave; when working conditions are unsafe and disorderly; and when students and families report of their lack of trust in your decisions and ongoing failures as a trust.

Many of us hold personal connections to Lodge Park, including Cllr Reilly who was a pupil from 2006 to 2013 and Cllr Pengelly whose daughter attended from 2008 to 2015. Lodge Park previously had a strong reputation for its community; its culture of care; and its environment for promoting inclusivity, aspiration and success. It appears that this academy is now being dragged down to rock bottom and at the core of this remains its pupils and its staff, of whom your trust is accountable to.

On behalf of the people of Corby, we strongly urge you to give the families of Lodge Park Academy the time and information that they deserve in order to understand the future plans for this academy and how their children’s education and wellbeing can be safeguarded. We also call upon you to work with the staffing body, many of whom have dedicated years of their life to this establishment, to truly understand and comprehend their growing concerns.

We wait with anticipation to your response in updating us on the progress of your plans.

Cllr Callum Reilly, Cllr Mark Pengelly, Cllr Ray Beeby, Cllr Willie Colquhoun, Cllr Lyn Buckingham