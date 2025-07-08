Open day at Nene Crematorium to 'celebrate' Wellingborough Green Space Day with 'family-friendly' activities

Residents are being invited to Nene Valley Crematorium when it hosts ‘Wellingborough Green Space Day’ on Saturday, August 9 - a free-to-attend celebration of North Northamptonshire’s cherished green spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event at the Wellingborough crematorium, from 10am until 3pm, hopes to highlight the role green spaces play in supporting health, wellbeing, biodiversity, and social connection within the community.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northants Council and board member at Nene Valley Crematorium, said: “Green spaces are vital to our communities, not just for environmental reasons, but for the profound impact they have on our wellbeing. Here in north Northamptonshire, we’re lucky to have so many to enjoy, and Green Space Day is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and showcase them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage everyone to come along, learn more, and take part in the day.”

Nene Crematorium in Doddington Road, Wellingborough

Visitors on the day can expect guided walks of the gardens, art lessons, food stalls, plants for sale or simply the opportunity to enjoy the roses and wildflower meadows.

There will also be family-friendly activities, and opportunities to connect with local businesses and organisations that ‘champion nature and wellbeing’.

The team at Nene Valley Crematorium will be on hand to highlight the site’s dual purpose - as a space for remembrance and as a valued green space that supports community wellbeing and biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Tom Partridge-Underwood, board member at Nene Valley Crematorium, added: “We are proud to be hosting this fantastic event. It gives us the opportunity to show how the crematorium is not only a place of remembrance, but also a valued green space, one for reflection, community connection, and nature, which we warmly invite people to explore and enjoy.

“Personally, I find great solace in walking the grounds of the crematorium, and I hope others will too.”

Those interested in attending are advised to register in advance here.