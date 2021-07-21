Open air concerts return to Kettering park's bandstand

A popular programme of free, open air Sunday afternoon concerts in Kettering is set to return this weekend.

Rockingham Road Pleasure Park's bandstand will host the first Bands in the Park performance on Sunday, July 25.

Performances takes place in Rockingham Road Pleasure Park bandstand from 3pm to 5pm and people are being encouraged to bring a chair and a picnic.

Rockingham Road Pleasure Park

The schedule at the 1936 Victorian-style bandstand is:

Sunday, July 25 - John Barker Trumpet

Sunday, August 1 - Gretton Silver Band

Sunday, August 8 - Dave Johnson Jazz Band

Sunday, August 15 - Kettering Town Silver Band

Sunday, August 22 - Rushden Mission Band

Sunday, August 29 - Raunds Temperance Band

Sunday, September 5 - Moulton 77 Brass Band

Sunday, September 12 - Corby Silver Band