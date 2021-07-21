Open air concerts return to Kettering park's bandstand
The popular Bands in the Park concerts will return on Sunday
A popular programme of free, open air Sunday afternoon concerts in Kettering is set to return this weekend.
Rockingham Road Pleasure Park's bandstand will host the first Bands in the Park performance on Sunday, July 25.
Performances takes place in Rockingham Road Pleasure Park bandstand from 3pm to 5pm and people are being encouraged to bring a chair and a picnic.
The schedule at the 1936 Victorian-style bandstand is:
Sunday, July 25 - John Barker Trumpet
Sunday, August 1 - Gretton Silver Band
Sunday, August 8 - Dave Johnson Jazz Band
Sunday, August 15 - Kettering Town Silver Band
Sunday, August 22 - Rushden Mission Band
Sunday, August 29 - Raunds Temperance Band
Sunday, September 5 - Moulton 77 Brass Band
Sunday, September 12 - Corby Silver Band
Toilets are available at Rockingham Road Park Pavilion.