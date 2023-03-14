Only residents paying £40 will get green waste bin emptied by North Northants Council as service kicks in next month

Residents in the North Northants Council area have less than three weeks to sign up to pay extra for their green waste to be collected.

Despite 80 per cent of 9,000 respondents in a consultation saying they preferred for green waste collections to remain part of the council tax, an opt-in service will start on Monday, April 3.

‘Green’ bins have previously been collected at no additional cost in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, with a £55 annual charge in East Northamptonshire.

Subscription service garden waste bin collections across North Northants Council area.

But to harmonise services and the cost to residents an annual £40 opt-in subscription will begin next month.

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “I would encourage residents to remember to subscribe as early as possible if they wish to receive garden waste collections for the year ahead. The quickest and most popular way to sign up is on our website using a debit or credit card.“This has been a long and complex piece of work and I want to recognise the efforts of our officers in finalising the arrangements."

Residents can choose to pay the £40 fee or buy 10 compostable sacks for £16.50 for those with smaller gardens, as an alternative to the 12-month subscription service. Those who do not pay will not have their green waste collected.

Those living in the former East Northamptonshire Council area will be charged a discounted rate of £20 for 12 months to offset last year’s £55 payments.

North Northants Council’s executive committee said rising service costs had been behind the decision to charge an ‘appropriate’ rate across the whole unitary area, making ‘it fairer for all’.

Opposition members have said the decision could cause an uptick in fly-tipping, that garden waste could simply end up in black bins and that the charge is unaffordable for people in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

Subscriptions last 12 months from the date of purchase – with those signing up ready for the service change allocated an April to April slot.

People can sign up any time and, once payment is processed, will receive a new garden waste permit for sticking onto their bin so collection crews know to collect it.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “I’m pleased we’re shortly about to start collections for our new service and would urge anyone who has not already signed up - and wishes to do so - to subscribe.“We need to ensure that our services are consistent across the NNC area and this is a big step towards this.”

The new charge for any new subscribers in East Northants is already in place and they will pay the new charge of £40.

As part of the ‘refreshed’ service, the council will also be offering an enhancement to the subsidised compost bin scheme, where residents can buy a home compost bin for £5 plus delivery.

Residents can also take green waste to their nearest household waste recycling centre in the NNC area for free disposal.