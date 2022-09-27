One of Corby’s two Church of Scotland churches is set to close

St Ninian's Church of Scotland left and St Andrew's Church of Scotland right

One of Corby’s Church of Scotland churches is set to close – with a vote to decide which taking place next month.

Congregations at St Andrew’s, in Occupation Road, and St Ninian’s, in Beanfield Avenue, will amalgamate with one building remaining and the other being sold off.

The Church of Scotland say that part of the reason why the decision has been made is because both congregations are currently without a permanent minister.

St Ninian's Church of Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vote will be taken on October 11 to confirm which of the churches closes.

A spokesman for the Church of Scotland said: “The Church of Scotland has long played an important role in the life of the Corby community, but it is no longer viable to continue to have two separate church congregations.

"Recognising that change is necessary in order to deliver sustainable and realistic new expressions of ministry, in February of last year, the Presbytery of England unanimously agreed proposals for a new united Church of Scotland in Corby. A special committee (or working group) has been working with both congregations to address the practical and fundamental issues around the union.

“The next stage will be a vote at presbytery on Tuesday, October 11, to decide which of the two buildings will be retained. The other building will be released with any sale expected to be completed by July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Andrew's Church of Scotland

“The union of the two congregations will enable the Church of Scotland to make better use of its resources and enhance its ability to effectively deliver Jesus’ call to mission and discipleship and to continue to offer spiritual and practical support to the community.”

St Andrew's opened in 1938 to serve Scottish migrants who were making the town their home as the steelworks grew.

It was one of the earliest buildings in 'new Corby' and was designed by Laurence Gotch, who was the S&L company architect and nephew of famous Kettering architect John Gotch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gotch also designed the Odeon in Rockingham Road as well as Our Lady of Walsingham Church that also opened in 1938.