One million steps for Macmillan Cancer Support

On 19th April 2024, a group of friends will be walking from the home of Leicester Tigers to Northampton Saints, carrying the match day ball overnight and arriving in time for the kick-off of the local East Midlands derby rugby match on 20th April. The combined step count will be over 1 million.

Supporters have already donated over £8,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, and hope to reach £10,000 on completion.

Calling themselves the MacMillion the group have set themselves the challenge to raise awareness of early cancer detection and to recognise the great work and support provided by the hospital teams in both Leicester and Northampton, in recognition of their friend Philip Grisewood who six years ago was diagnosed with renal cancer having spotted small blood clots in his urine.

Saints fans and supporters of Phil Grisewood (centre on crutches) on a practice walk

Phil's original tumour was successfully removed with robotic assisted surgery by a team at University Hospital of Leicester however, a seemingly minor incident two years ago revealed secondary cancer in his collarbone. Again, a team at University Hospital Leicester conducted a successful operation.

A third tumour was discovered last year resulting in further surgery and a course of immunotherapy, and Phil is due another operation later this year to amputate his lower leg.

Despite everything he's been through, Phil has retained a positive outlook and the irony of a fundraising walk isn't lost on him. Phil is keen to share his story with others and also recognise and acknowledge the work undertaken by MacMillan and the hospitals in Leicester and Northampton.