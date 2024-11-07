Ermergency services were called following a collision on the A45 near Wellingborough today (Thursday).

A section of the A45 eastbound was closed after police and fire attended a single vehicle collision between Junctions 10 and 11.

The closure of a single lane of the carriageway near Earls Barton, just before the turn off for Great Doddington, allowed fire crews from Wellingborough and Rushden to attend to a male casualty, who was walked out of the vehicle, believed to be a grey van, and left in the hands of paramedics.

Firefighters handed the scene over to Northamptonshire Police before returning to their stations at 10am.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A45 at Earls Barton shortly before 9.30am today (November 7).

“Crews, alongside colleagues from police and ambulance, discovered a single vehicle had been involved in a collision on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 11."