One arrest made after man 'hit in the face with a sharp metal object' in Kettering

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident in the early hours of the morning on November 9, and police are appealing for witnesses who may have information.

An assault took place in Dalkeith Place, Kettering just after midnight on Saturday, resulting in a man being hit with a ‘sharp metal object.’

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened on Saturday, November 9, just after midnight, when a man was hit in the face with a sharp metal object close to the Premier Store.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.