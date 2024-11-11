One arrest made after man 'hit in the face with a sharp metal object' in Kettering

By William Carter
Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident in the early hours of the morning on November 9, and police are appealing for witnesses who may have information.

An assault took place in Dalkeith Place, Kettering just after midnight on Saturday, resulting in a man being hit with a ‘sharp metal object.’

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened on Saturday, November 9, just after midnight, when a man was hit in the face with a sharp metal object close to the Premier Store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Related topics:KetteringNorthamptonshire PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice