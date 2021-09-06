Olympic-themed Broughton Village Show returns with gold medal for longest carrot, largest onion and heaviest marrow

Olympic-sized fun has been promised by organisers of Broughton's Village Show which has something for everyone - including a gold medal for a vegetable triathlon event.

Inspired by Team GB athletes' incredible performances in Toyko, Mick Smith will be running the show, hoping that the highly competitive sports and games will produce incredible produce.

Taking place on Saturday, September 11, the show is a chance for growers, bakers, and gardeners to pit their wits against their neighbours - the 12th annual event to be held.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

l-r Barbara Zutshi (committee), Mick Smith, and Charlotte Bodicoat

Battling for a gold medal in the veg triathlon in the village hall will be competitors in three combined classes of the longest carrot, largest onion and heaviest marrow.

Opening the fete at 2pm Mick will be dressed as Olympian Harold Abraham, winner of the 100 yards race in Paris in 1925 made famous by the film Chariots of Fire.

Competing for top spots will be entrants in the produce and craft show and four legged friends will also have their chance to be named top dog with their own fun show.

With rounds including 'fastest sausage eater' and 'dog that looks most like its owner' entries can be made on the day.

Mick has been organising the village show for many years and has been helped by photography competition judge Kit Mallin to put the show on the map

Legendary former Northants Telegraph photographer Kit Mallin will using his skill and judgement to judge the photographic competition with a special 'sporting memories' category.

With prizes for everything from the best veg, preserves, and baked goods visitors can see the entries and enjoy refreshments - with ales, gin and cream teas on offer.

As well as stalls and side-shows, people can get into the Olympic spirit with welly wanging, a coconut shy, target football, spin a wheel of fortune or take a ride on a traction engine.

Live music will entertain the crowd throughout the afternoon and Spider-Man and snow queen Elsa will be swinging by.

Further details and the schedule of over 50 classes of produce and crafts can be found at www.broughtonvillagehall.co.uk.

Many of the classes 1 to 55 are only open to Broughton residents and those who work in Broughton, attend Broughton School/Pre-School or hold membership to any club/association based in Broughton.