News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
5 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
8 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
10 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Olympic swimmer Amy Smith visits Gretton Primary Academy

The freestyle swimmer visited the school to talk to the children and work with them to build their confidence in physical fitness

By Callum Faulds
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:38 BST

Children from Gretton Primary Academy in Corby had an inspiring visit from Olympic swimmer, Amy Smith, last week.

Amy visited the school, which is part of Brooke Weston Trust, to talk to the children and work with them to build their confidence in physical fitness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The whole school took part in a sponsored circuits session, led by Amy, and had a fantastic time hearing her talk about her sporting achievements and motivation, including what it was like to walk out to the Olympic pool at the London 2012 Olympics.

Amy Smith inspiring the children of Gretton Primary Academy
Amy Smith inspiring the children of Gretton Primary Academy
Amy Smith inspiring the children of Gretton Primary Academy
Most Popular

The freestyle swimmer’s story is an interesting one. She feared the water until she was taught how to swim at the age of seven, yet by the age of 18, Amy had qualified for her first international meet at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

After coming away from her debut Commonwealth Games with a 4 x 100m freestyle relay silver, Amy eventually became a regular fixture in the British swimming team by 2009.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Determination, self-belief and hard work were the themes of the day and the children enjoyed listening to Amy’s story of overcoming her fears to achieve greatness. Her motto: ‘The more effort you put into something, the more you will get out of’ resonated with the children and staff alike and was a great way to get them thinking about their own dreams and aspirations.

The children raised £2,000 as part of the event, which will go towards buying some new playground equipment, something that will hopefully encourage more physical activity, following Amy’s inspiring talk.

Gretton Primary Academy children get active during Olympian
Gretton Primary Academy children get active during Olympian
Gretton Primary Academy children get active during Olympian

Sarah Block, assistant principal and PE lead for Gretton Primary Academy, said: “What’s so interesting about Amy’s story is the fact that she wasn’t the best swimmer in her early days, in fact, she didn’t even get into the pool on her first lesson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It just goes to show that with the right mindset and support structure, you can not only overcome your fears but thrive, as a result. It was a great lesson for the children to hear: We can do hard things.”

For more information on Gretton Primary Academy, visit their website.

Jumping jacks and press ups at Gretton Primary Academy
Jumping jacks and press ups at Gretton Primary Academy
Jumping jacks and press ups at Gretton Primary Academy
Gretton Primary Academy children took part in a sponsored circuits session
Gretton Primary Academy children took part in a sponsored circuits session
Gretton Primary Academy children took part in a sponsored circuits session
Corby